Jonathan Majors' Lawyer Insists He's Innocent, Releases New Statement Amid Latest Abuse Allegations

Jonathan Majors‘ lawyer is proclaiming the actor’s innocence amid new reports more of Jonathan’s alleged abuse victims have come forward.

Back in March, Jonathan was arrested following an alleged domestic dispute between him and an unnamed 30-year-old woman who was taken to the hospital with “minor injuries to her head and neck.”

Since then, Jonathan’s lawyer has defended the actor — even releasing text messages purported to be between Jonathan and his accuser that were meant to prove his innocence.

The messages only seemed to make things worse for Jonathan in the court of public opinion.

In a new statement, Jonathan’s lawyer maintains the actor hasn’t abused anyone.

“Jonathan Majors is innocent and has not abused anyone,” attorney Priya Chaudhry told Deadline. “We have provided irrefutable evidence to the District Attorney that the charges are false. We are confident that he will be fully exonerated.”