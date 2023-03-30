Jonathan Majors' Attorney Releases Text Messages Sent By Alleged Victim Hours After His Arrest

Attorneys for Jonathan Majors have offered up the first piece of evidence they feel exonerates the actor of abuse charges.

In a series of text messages, Jonathan’s attorneys claim the victim admits fault and used force against him.

via TMZ:

Majors’ lawyer Priya Chaudhry tells TMZ … the woman in question sent a few texts to the “Creed III” actor hours after his arrest last weekend, “admitting that she was the one who used physical force against him.”

In the texts Chaudhry claims the woman sent, she says how angry she was Jonathan had been handcuffed … and she adds, “Will make sure nothing happens about this. I told them it was my fault for trying to grab your phone.”

The text exchange continued a few hours later, with the woman reiterating she’s pushing hard to make sure the D.A. doesn’t charge Jonathan for the incident.

Chaudhry says she has turned these texts over to law enforcement.

As we reported, Majors was arrested for misdemeanor assault, aggravated harassment, attempted assault, and harassment … after the woman allegedly saw another woman texting him and tried to sneak a peek at his phone.

Chaudhry told us Sunday she was already working hard to gather evidence disproving the claims, which seems to include these texts … and she believes there is also video footage from inside the vehicle where the alleged incident went down that will clear Majors.

We’re not so sure this is the flex Jonathan’s attorney thinks it is. The only thing that’s clear from this exchange is that they fought after she tried to grab his phone.

Take a look at the messages below.