Exclusive: The Extra Spicy 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' Season 15 Trailer Is Here -- Featuring the Return of Kim Zolciak and Some Other Familiar Faces [Video]

It looks like this season of ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ is ready to give everybody what they want!

Exclusively premiering on lovebscott.com, the trailer finds our current ‘Housewives’ — Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Marlo Hampton, Sheree Whitfield, and Sanya Richards-Ross — turning up and popping off with both old and new friends.

The trailer begins with the ladies relaxing while taking a calming sound bath, but it’s quickly clear there’s a LOT they need to clear from their minds.

“The only reason I’m crying right now is because I can’t choke your ass, bitch!” says an emotional Kandi to Marlo — and that’s just the first 30 seconds!

Things then kick off with Marlo vs. Drew, with a clip of Marlo seemingly calling Drew a “deranged, bad-bodied actress.”

It’s not all drama with Marlo, though — we quickly see her check in with her nephews to see how she’s doing as at ‘Munty.’ They say she’s ‘trying,’

As lovebscott.com exclusively reported back in January, we see that Kenya Moore is indeed entertaining a ‘rich white man’ introduced to her by official friend of the show, Monyetta Shaw.

Marlo’s quick to exclaim “I went on a date with him before,” but Kenya isn’t buying it.

Meanwhile, Shereé and boyfriend Martell Holt seem to be enjoying their romance with talks of…OnlyFans. Alright, girl.

The newest ‘housewife,’ Sanya Richards-Ross, appears to be going through some family matters. Her husband Aaron says he’s ready for her family to move out.

Drew and husband Ralph can’t quite seem to get it together. “Ralph has moved out of the bedroom,” Drew tells their therapist.

“Who hasn’t filed for divorce?” Ralph counters later in the therapy session.

As you know, Drew and Ralph both filed for divorce within minutes of each other a few weeks ago.

If you thought Kandi was going to make it out of this season unscathed — think again! Kandi’s personal life is no stranger to drama, but this past year we’ve seen her businesses make headlines for… well… shootings.

“I don’t know if we go to Old Lady Gang if we’re going to get biscuits or bullets,” Sheree says in a confessional.

The ladies seem to all be on the same page when Sheree announces they’re all going to Portugal — or is it Spain? As per Kenya.

Speaking of Kenya, the last we saw during ‘The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’ Kenya and former ‘housewife’ Cynthia Bailey weren’t on good terms.

As lovesbcott.com exclusively reported, Cynthia is indeed making a not-so-surprising cameo this season and it seems as though she and Kenya have made amends.

The biggest surprise, however, is that Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Lisa Wu and DeShawn Snow are back together (along with Sheree Whitfield) for the first time since ‘RHOA’ season 1.

The trailer concludes with Sanya questioning if Kenya’s butt is real, Kenya popping of on Shereé’s man Martell, Marlo kicking Kenya’s door, and Kandi threatening to ‘headbutt’ newbie Courtney Rhodes — who is appearing this season as an official friend of the show.

Get into the explosive trailer below!

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” premieres on Sunday, May 7, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. Catch all new episodes next day on Peacock.