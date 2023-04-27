Jonathan Majors’ Alleged Victim Granted Temporary Order of Protection Ahead of May 9 Court Date

Things aren’t looking too good for Jonathan Majors.

The actor’s alleged victim has been granted a temporary restraining order ahead of the actor’s May 9th court date.

via Variety:

“Today a judge granted a Full Temporary Order of Protection for the victim, per the People’s request and with the consent of defense counsel. (At the time of arraignment, a Limited Temporary Order of Protection was granted.),” the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office said in a statement to Variety.

A full temporary order of protection means that the two parties must not have any direct or third-party contact, which remains in effect until the next court date.

Majors was arrested in New York on March 25 and charged with assault and harassment following a domestic dispute with a 30-year-old woman. New York police responded to a 911 call and took Majors into custody. The unnamed victim was hospitalized with “minor injuries to her head and neck,” according to authorities

Majors’ legal team has denied any wrongdoing. “Jonathan Majors is innocent and has not abused anyone. We have provided irrefutable evidence to the District Attorney that the charges are false. We are confident that he will be fully exonerated,” Majors’ attorney Priya Chaudry said in a previous statement. Chaudry has also released text messages and videos related to the situation.

In an April 19 report, Variety revealed that multiple alleged victims of Majors had come forward following his arrest and are cooperating with the DA’s office. On April 17, Majors was dropped by his management, Entertainment 360, and publicist the Lede Company.

Prior to his March arrest, Majors was regarded as a rising star in Hollywood, having starred in two blockbuster franchises, “Creed III” and “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” this year. His Marvel character, Kang the Conqueror, had been tapped to be the star villain of future MCU projects including the next “Avengers” movie. He was also the breakout of this year’s Sundance Film Festival with his performance in “Magazine Dreams,” a bodybuilding drama that was quickly picked up by Searchlight Pictures.

This is an interesting development considering Jonathan’s defense includes text messgaes believed to be from the victim saying nothing really happened. If that were true, what would be the need for the restraining order?