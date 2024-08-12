Jolie and Pitt Reportedly ‘Locked in Twisted Blame Game Over Son Pax’s Potentially Deadly Bike Smash’ | www.lovebscott.com

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are reportedly playing the blame game after son Pax Jolie-Pitt’s e-bike accident.

Feuding exes Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are locked in a twisted new blame game after their 20-year-old son, Pax Jolie-Pitt, was hospitalized with head injuries after a terrifying near-fatal accident, sources tell RadarOnline.com.

Pax narrowly avoided death after crashing his electric bike into the back of a car stopped at a busy intersection in the Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles.

The aspiring filmmaker was thrown from the e-bike and suffered a head injury.

Sources say he was not wearing a helmet.

Medics were reportedly concerned he’d suffered a minor brain bleed in the collision and rushed him to the hospital, where he was said to be in stable condition.

But instead of uniting to care for their injured son, the clashing former couple are lashing out at each other, according to our insider.

Angelina, 49, is claiming Brad’s an absent dad who never set a good example.

Although a rep for the 60-year-old Fight Club actor denies Brad is blaming his ex for the nasty crash, our sources say he’s been ranting at pals that because the Maleficent star is in much closer contact with Pax, she should have ensured he was properly prepared to hit the highway.

An insider said: “From Brad’s perspective, it’s absurd for her to try to put any sort of blame on him. She’s the one who’s there day to day, he’s barely around because she’s totally shut him out and poisoned the kids against him.

“He’d love to be there more for Pax, and ALL the kids, but she’s managed to turn them against him so much he’s practically out of the picture, so to suddenly try to scapegoat him when something goes wrong is completely unfair.”

But according to our tipster, Angelina is equally bitter and believes if Brad had been a more devoted dad this never would have happened.

Since the pair split in 2016, they have been locked in a nasty divorce and custody battle – and now things have taken an even more toxic turn.

Our source shared: “It’s a disaster and the whole family is in a state of shock.

“It’s such a shame that even now these two are finding a way to use this against each other. Anything that goes wrong, they automatically blame each other.”

Pax is the second oldest of the couple’s six children: Maddox, 23, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, Knox, 16, and twin sister Vivienne, also 16.

via: RadarOnline.com