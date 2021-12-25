JoJo Announces Engagement to Dexter Darden [Photos]

Singer JoJo announced that her now-fiancé, Dexter Darden, asked for her hand in marriage.

via: Page Six

The “Too Little, Too Late,” singer shared a series of photos and videos that showed the ecstatic couple, her sparkling engagement ring and a trail of rose petals that presumably led to where the proposal took place in a post to Instagram.

“forever with YOU? Sign me UP.,” JoJo, 31, captioned the post. “celebrating Christmas a whole fiancé !!! the most thoughtful, creative, positive, handsome, strong, loving, uplifting human being asked me to marry him. so obviously I said YESSS !!!”

The artist, who celebrated her birthday on Dec. 20, continued, “thank you for the most epic birthday surprise ever. and for flying out my mom, your mom, and both of our best friends to share in that incredible moment with us. you are one of one. [email protected]”

In the comment section, 30-year-old Darden replied: “Yupppppp????? thank you for being my forever ???.”

Earlier this month the “Saved by the Bell” reboot star celebrated his now-fiancée’s birthday with a montage of photos on Instagram.

“Happy Birthday To the Brightest Star In My Universe, The Beat To My Heart, The Woman I prayed for @iamjojo! Jo Thank you for challenging me, Pushing me to be the best Man I can be, and Making me smile when no one else can,” he wrote alongside the pictures. “You are Gift from God to the world, and the best present I’ve ever received. TO THE MOON AND BACK, I got Your back!”

JoJo sweetly commented: “ILY BABY ?? thank u for always going above and beyond for me/ us”.

Meanwhile, JoJo is planning to tour next year and recently competed on the fifth season of “The Masked Singer” as “Black Swan.” She finished in second place with Nick Lachey taking the top spot.

Congrats JoJo and Dexter.