Joie Chavis, Who Has Kids with Both Bow Wow and Future, Pregnant Amid Romance with NFL Star Trevon Diggs | lovebscott.com

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs is reportedly expecting a new baby with his girlfriend, influencer Joie Chavis.

via: Page Six

The dancer, 35, announced on Thursday that she is pregnant and expecting her third child amid her romance with boyfriend Trevon Diggs, 25.

Chavis posted a video of herself in a bikini showing off her growing baby bump to the tune of Maxwell’s 2001 hit “This Woman’s Work.”

Several fans took to Chavis’ comments to congratulate her on the news.

Chavis and the Dallas Cowboys star first sparked dating rumors in September 2022, when Diggs posted a video of the internet personality to his Instagram Stories in honor of her birthday.

The following month, she was spotted at one of his home games, showing off a cup that featured Diggs’ picture and name.

Diggs is already a dad to three kids, while Chavis is a mom to daughter Shai, 12, whom she shares with rapper Bow Wow, and son Hendrix, 5, whom she shares with rapper Future.

In 2020, Chavis opened up about the misconceptions of having children with two famous men during a Q&A session.

“[Some people say], ‘Oh, she’s a gold digger,’ or, ‘She’s just having these babies to secure a bag.’ I always have worked since I was 15 years old,’” she explained. “I don’t know what it’s like to just not do anything.”

Chavis continued, “So, I think that’s the biggest misconception, and it doesn’t bother me at all. The people that know me know, obviously, I’m so much more than that.”