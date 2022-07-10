Johnny Depp Seemingly Calls Out Ex-Wife Amber Heard in New Song

Is Johnny Depp taking shots at ex-wife Amber Heart in a new song?

via JJ:

The 59-year-old actor is set to be releasing a new album titled 18 with British guitarist Jeff Beck on Friday (July 15) and from a news outlet that heard an advanced listen of the album, some of the lyrics are seemingly targeted at the 36-year-old actress.

The Sunday Times released a review of the album and on the Johnny-written track titled “Sad Motherf–kin’ Parade,” and some of the lyrics appear to be about Amber.

“You’re sitting there like a dog with a seven-year itch,” Johnny sings, according to The Times.

He continues, “If I had a dime, it wouldn’t reach your hand.”

The upcoming album comes shortly after Johnny won his highly-publicized defamation lawsuit against Amber. The jury ordered Amber to pay $10 million in compensatory damages, plus $5 million in punitive damages to Johnny.

The jury did find Johnny guilty on one out of the three counts in Amber‘s countersuit against him and he will have to pay her $2 million.

It wouldn’t be the first time an artist has expressed their feelings through song.