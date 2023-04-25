John Stamos Recalls Getting Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Briefly Fired From ‘Full House’ on Their First Day [Video]

John Stamos almost ended Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen’s career before it even got started.

via Complex:

The 59-year-old actor revealed on an episode of Josh Peck’s Good Guys podcast that he actually got the twins fired on their first day on Full House because they were crying too much.

“Joey and I were changing the baby. … We’re carrying the baby downstairs, and I think I was holding her on the armpits and Dave was holding her little feet,” Stamos said just past the 30-minute mark above. “And we take her into the kitchen and we hosed her down, put a fan on her, we wrapped her up in paper towels. She was screaming.”

He continued, “Both of ’em, they wanted to be anywhere else but there—and so did I. They were 11 months old, and God bless them. And they kept switching—‘this one’s not gonna cry, this one’s not gonna cry.’”

“I couldn’t deal with it, and I said, ‘This is not gonna work, guys,’ and I screamed it…I said, ‘Get rid of ’em, I can’t work like this,’” he added, as seen in the excerpt below.

The girls were hired for the Full House pilot, where Stamos’ character Uncle Jesse and Joey (Dave Coulier) had to babysit Michelle. In the episode, the pair clearly know nothing about babies—and we see them hosing Michelle off when changing her diaper.

Two other babies were swapped out for the Olsen twins, but that didn’t last, as the girls were asked to come back. They appeared on the show for eight seasons, from 1987 to 1995.

“I said, ‘Bring the Olsens back, these kids are terrible!’” Stamos said on the podcast. “It was a day or something, we tried the other kids, it didn’t work.”

While Mary-Kate and Ashley no longer act, Stamos did ask them to come back for the sitcom’s Netflix reboot Fuller House. They declined his offer, but a handful of original cast members did return, including Coulier, Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Andrea Barber, Scott Weinger, and the late Bob Saget. Lori Loughlin appeared in the first four seasons. The show ran for five seasons, from 2016-20.

Let this be another example of ‘what’s meant for you won’t pass you by.’

John Stamos got the Olsen twins fired?! Listen about it on the pod and hear the whole story in his new book!https://t.co/fsQJSuV7Hd pic.twitter.com/Ov6elsYnfz — Josh Peck (@ItsJoshPeck) April 25, 2023