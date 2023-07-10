John Singleton’s Daughter Fighting Late 'Boyz N the Hood' Director's Mom Over $3k Per Month Allowance Checks

John Singleton’s family is fighting over the late director’s fortune.

via: Radar Online

Singleton’s daughter Cleopatra has rushed to court to fight her grandmother over money she claims to need for school, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Cleopatra, one of John’s 7 children, asked the court to shut down the late director’s mom Shelia Ward.

As we first reported, Shelia, who has been in charge of John’s estate since his 2019 death, recently asked the court to allow her to stop paying Cleopatra $2,700 per month.

The support was initially approved by the court in December 2019. The money was to be used by Cleopatra for support because she was a “full-time student who did not have other sources of income.”

Sheila said Cleopatra graduated from Xavier University of Louisiana in May 2021 but was still being paid. She asked that Cleopatra’s final payout from John’s estate be reduced by the amount she was paid to her after the date of graduation from Xaiver University.

Now, Cleopatra said her grandmother’s request should be shut down because she’s currently enrolled in an online school.

Further, Cleopatra said Sheila’s final accounting report submitted to the court should not be approved. She claimed it contained “woefully inaccurate” information and failed to include documentary proof for certain transactions.

A judge has yet to rule.

As we first reported, John’s children Justice, Selenesol, Hadar, Massai, Cleopatra, Isis, and Seven will share a 1/7 interest in his estate.

In court, Sheila said the estate was worth around $6 million, which would be split between his kids.

As part of the probate case, Cleopatra demanded $1 million. She claimed her late father had failed to maintain a life insurance policy that named her as the sole beneficiary.

In her recent motion, Cleopatra argued another reason the final report should not be approved is pending litigation in federal court.

As we first reported, Cleopatra’s mother Vestria Barlow filed a $15 million lawsuit against Sheila and other defendants of fraud. She claims to have helped John on various projects over the years. The suit said she was owed 7-10 percent of residuals owed to John which have not been paid recently.

Sheila demanded the lawsuit be thrown out of court.