John Amos, ‘Good Times’ Dad, Dead at 84

Published 2 hours ago

John Amos, the TV writer turned Emmy-nominated actor who starred as the stoic father on Good Times before he was fired from the landmark sitcom for objecting to stereotypes and admittedly letting his temper get the best of him, has died.

His representative confirmed to Variety on Tuesday.

“It is with heartfelt sadness that I share with you that my father has transitioned,” said his son Kelly Christopher Amos in a statement. “He was a man with the kindest heart and a heart of gold… and he was loved the world over. Many fans consider him their TV father. He lived a good life. His legacy will live on in his outstanding works in television and film as an actor. My father loved working as an actor throughout his entire life…. most recently in ‘Suits LA’ playing himself and our documentary about his life journey as an actor, ‘America’s Dad.’ He was my dad, my best friend, and my hero. Thank you for your prayers and support at this time.”

Born on December 27, 1939, in Newark, N.J., Amos’ acting career picked up when he landed the role of weatherman Gordon “Gordy” Howard on “The Mary Tyler Moore show” in 1970.

From there, he brought his comedic talents to CBS’ “Good Times,” a spinoff of “Maude” and “All in the Family,” and played father James Evans Sr. in 1974. The Norman Lear program made history as the first TV show to follow an African American, two-parent household. The hardworking and devoted father figure role resonated with audiences. After three seasons, however, Amos was displeased with the direction of the show and portrayal of his character’s son, James “J.J.” Evans Jr. He was fired after Season 3, and Season 4 began by killing James Evan Sr. off-screen.

Amos received an Emmy nomination in 1977 for his role as adult Kunta Kinte in the ABC historical miniseries “Roots.” The series, about slavery in the United States, won nine Emmys, a Golden Globe and Peabody Award and received massive viewership in the country. More than 130 million people tuned into the series, which was more than half of the population of the U.S. in 1977. The final episode holds the record for the third-highest-rated episode for any type of TV series and the second-most-watched series finale in history.

Amos also appeared in shows like “About the Andersons,” “The West Wing,” “Two and a Half Men” and “The Ranch.” His final television role will arrive in the forthcoming series “Suits LA.” On film, he had roles in Eddie Murphy’s “Coming to America” and its 2021 sequel “Coming 2 America,” “Die Hard 2,” “The Beastmaster,” “Lock Up” and “Me Tyme.” He and his son also produced the upcoming documentary about his life, titled “America’s Dad.”

“We are so proud to have represented John,” said Julia Buchwald, president of Buchwald. “He was not only a remarkable talent but also a deeply kind and generous soul. His impact on the industry and those who knew him will never be forgotten.”

Outside of film and TV, Amos wrote, produced and starred in a one-man play, titled “Halley’s Comet.” He also appeared on Broadway in August Wilson’s “Gem of the Ocean.” Before he began acting, he played college football at Colorado State University and suited up for the 1967 NFL offseason with the Kansas City Chiefs.

via: Variety

RIP.

