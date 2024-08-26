Jocelyn 'Catwoman' Wildenstein Shares Rare Throwback Picture Revealing How She Used to Look | www.lovebscott.com

Wildenstein refuted undergoing plastic surgery as late as 2018, with her fiancé asserting that she has “always had a cat-like appearance.”

Nicknamed “Catwoman,” Jocelyn Wildenstein has shared a rare glimpse into how she looked before her dramatic transformation.

The 82-year-old Swiss socialite took to Instagram on Sunday to celebrate her daughter Diane’s birthday, sharing a stunning photo of her holding Diane as a baby.

In the photo, Wildenstein showed off her wavy blond locks and stunning skin as she looked into the distance.

While she didn’t specify how old the photo was or how old Diane was turning, she did — as she does for post of her posts — turn off the comments.

“Happy Birthday to my beautiful daughter Diane Wildenstein #oljogi #jocelynwildenstein,” she captioned the old photo.

Wildenstein rose to fame in the ’90s during her high-profile divorce from famed art-dealer Alec Wildenstein.

According to a Vanity Fair profile from 1998, Jocelyne’s then-estranged husband claimed the pair started dipping into plastic surgery by getting his-and-hers eye-lifts about one year after their 1978 wedding.

“She was crazy,” he said of her alleged surgeries that followed. “I would always find out last. She was thinking that she could fix her face like a piece of furniture. Skin does not work that way. But she wouldn’t listen.”

She, however, has played coy whenever surgery comes up in interviews.

In a Paper Magazine interview from 2018, the reporter said Wildenstein was an “early adopter” of cosmetic surgery.

“We speak a lot of plastic surgery because of my husband and the divorce,” she responded, as her fiancé Lloyd Klein said Alec “created that whole story that Jocelyn changed so many times and got surgery a lot. As a fault for the divorce.”

Klein added that she “always looked like a cat,” while she said, “If you look at one of my mother she has also the eye shape like this. This was a story, and it’s something he chose very well because it stuck to me like glue.”

That same year, she denied having surgery in another interview with the Daily Mail, where Klein also added, “She never really did anything to change her face. I have pictures from 16 years old where she looks exactly the same as today.”

via: TooFab