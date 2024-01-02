Jimmy Kimmel Slams Aaron Rodgers’ Claim About Jeffrey Epstein Connection: ‘Your Reckless Words Put My Family in Danger’

Jimmy Kimmel blasted New York Jets player Aaron Rodgers on Tuesday.

via: Variety

Kimmel has responded to Rodgers‘ comments about the late-night host’s potential connection to the list of Jeffrey Epstein‘s associates.

During an appearance on the “Pat McAfee Show” on Tuesday, the New York Jets quarterback suggested that Kimmel was among those named on the Epstein list, saying, “There’s a lot of people, including Jimmy Kimmel, really hoping that doesn’t come out.”

The names of over 150 associates of the late sex offender Epstein are set to be revealed following a court order from a federal judge in December.

“I’ll tell you what, if that lists comes out, I definitely will be popping some sort of bottle,” Rodgers added.

Kimmel took to X/Twitter to dismiss Rodgers’ claim about his connection to Epstein, writing, “Dear Aasshole: for the record, I’ve not met, flown with, visited, or had any contact whatsoever with Epstein, nor will you find my name on any ‘list’ other than the clearly-phony nonsense that soft-brained wackos like yourself can’t seem to distinguish from reality. Your reckless words put my family in danger. Keep it up and we will debate the facts further in court.”

Back in March 2023, Kimmel mocked Rodgers for discussing the Epstein list and UFOs during a February appearance on the “Pat McAfee Show.”

“Did you hear about the Epstein client list about to be released?” Rodgers said. “There’s some files that have some names on it that might be getting released pretty soon.”

Kimmel played the clip of Rodgers on his eponymous late-night show, saying “it might be time to revisit the concussion protocol, Aaron.” He also referred to the quarterback as a “tin-foil hatter.”

