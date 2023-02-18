Jimmy Carter to Begin Receiving Home Hospice Care

Former President Jimmy Carter is receiving hospice care at his home in Georgia.

via: CNN

“After a series of short hospital stays, former US President Jimmy Carter today decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention. He has the full support of his family and his medical team,” the statement said.

Jason Carter, a onetime Democratic state senator in Georgia and the former president’s grandson, said he visited Friday with his grandparents and that “they are at peace and – as always – their home is full of love.”

I saw both of my grandparents yesterday. They are at peace and—as always—their home is full of love. Thank you all for your kind words https://t.co/9rhG61sZEV — Jason Carter (@SenatorCarter) February 18, 2023

Sending prayers to the Carter family.