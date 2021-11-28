Jimmie Allen’s 6-Week-Old Daughter ‘Off Oxygen’ Amid Hospitalization [Photo]

After a five-day hospital stay, Jimmie Allen’s 6-week-old daughter is going home.

via: Page Six

“Zara is off oxygen, breathing on her own,” the country star, 36, shared via Instagram Stories over the weekend. “Hopefully she stays like this and can go home soon. Thanks everyone for the well wishes, positive energy and prayers.”

Jimmie’s wife, Alexis Allen, also shared a lengthy post to her own Instagram, revealing that Zara has been struggling with symptoms of RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus).

“On Tuesday night I was traveling on the tour bus from [Nashville] to be closer to family knowing that Jimmie had a busy week with work,” Alexis, 25, recalled. “Zara had been resting the majority of the ride but around 10 p.m. she woke up with a coughing fit for well over 10 mins. Knowing this is something we went through before, I decide to turn the shower on and let the steam help open her airways up a bit. Tried suctioning. Chest rubs. Nothing seemed to work.”

Alexis revealed that around 10:30 p.m., Zara was “unresponsive” in her arms and “turning color” as they frantically called 911 and asked the drivers to pull over.

“The longest 15 minutes of my life. My baby was so so tired her muscles had given up on her,” she shared. “I did everything under the sun to keep her awake and thank god it seemed to work. She was soon in the ambulance with oxygen and finally started to regain her color.”

Alexis went on to thank the first responders and doctors who “saved my daughters life.”

“I never got your names but I am so unbelievably thankful for you,” she wrote. “To the nurses, respiratory therapist and doctors at U of M Shore Medical & AI DuPont – thank you for continuing to find answers and providing amazing care to my baby.”

Alexis also urged fellow parents to “please go with your gut instinct” in emergency situations like this one.

“I wish I would’ve taken action sooner, but I am so incredibly thankful to have another day of being her mama,” she admitted.

In addition to Zara, Jimmie and Alexis are also parents to daughter Naomi Bettie, 1. The “Dancing With the Stars” alum is also dad to son Aadyn, 7, from a previous relationship.

“The one thing I can say about being a parent, you learn things about yourself,” Jimmie told Page Six and other reporters during a post-”DWTS” presser last month. “This new baby girl, I’m curious to see what challenges she’ll put in front of me. I’m curious to see what weakness of mine she’s going to highlight.”

Sending continued prayers to baby Zara.