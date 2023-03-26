Jim Jones Wants To Be A Weatherman For Fox 5 [Video]

Jim Jones is looking for a career change.

via: Vibe

The Dipset rapper appeared on Fox 5’s Good Day New York on Friday (March 24) to provide the forecast for their viewers. “If you up, Weavahman Jim is going to be on Good Day New York FOX 5 in a few minutes, ya heard?” the Harlem rapper wrote on Instagram prior to appearing on television. “I got that weather for you. It’s bipolar out there. I just witnessed some sleet, ya heard? Be easy. I thought it was going to be a drippy day, maybe not. Hold on, I’ll let you know.”

In his next post, he made his campaign crystal clear. “Was invited back to @fox5ny @gooddayny to do [the] weavah today if u saw me in action let me know how #weavahmanjimdid I’m tryin to get a job at @fox5ny help me out people.” The accompanying photo showed the “We Fly High” rapper next to Good Day New York anchor Rosanna Scotto and author Bevy Smith.

This wasn’t Capo’s first time on Fox 5. He first appeared in March 2022, offering an entertaining weather report as only he can. “We looking like we in our fifth or sixth winter,” Jones said. “It’s pretty chilly. It’s supposed to be spring, but spring is out of here. New York City, you’re in the dubs. You’re in the 20’s. When you’re in the 20’s, you gotta drop down and get your eagle on.”

The Back In My Prime rapper has been making his rounds on the media front. The Diplomats rapper crowned Drake the greatest rapper of all-time earlier this month in an interview with Complex, with specific mention of how he is more quoted than Jay-Z.

“I would say he’s the greatest of all time. I would just give that to him. And I mean, there’s a lot of people from the beginning and people that invented Hip-Hop, I know. But the greatest of all time, it’s a big statement, and the relevancy that he keeps showing year after year, hit after hit, record after record. Any song that he has put out has seemed to go multiple platinum.”