Jim Jones Makes Jokes About Leonardo DiCaprio Playing ‘Jim Jones’ In A Movie [Photos + Video]

Hours after Leonardo DiCaprio was trending over his encounter with Jeff Bezos’ girlfriend Lauren Sánchez, he was, once again, at the center of Twitter memes this time involving Dipset.

The Dipset rapper chimed in on a movie role Leonardo DiCaprio landed. In an upcoming film, DiCaprio will play “Jim Jones” (not the rapper, a religious cult leader).

Jim Jones and Black Twitter caught wind of it and posted the funniest memes. Jim wrote in the comment section of his post and said,

“I’m a have to show him how to throw up then gang Signs

He gone need some gang tutoring lol

They said it would b Leo or Denzel I said Leo n me could pass for brothers

Don’t u see the resemblance

Box office Sh*t lol

Leo plays me in the new Jim Jones movie Harlem we up.” Take a look:

The film is set to document the influence Jim Jones had since founding the Indianapolis’ Peoples Temple in 1955 until denouncing Christianity as a whole and declaring himself as a God. After the murder of U.S. representative Leo Ryan who initiated an investigation into Jonestown, Jim Jones then orchestrated the mass suicide involving cyanide-tainted Kool-Aid.

Of course, this Jim Jones isn’t the one that we’ve grown to love from songs like “We Fly High” and “Pop Champagne.” Twitter users swiftly came in with memes of Leo DiCaprio’s face on Jim Jones’ body while joking about a potential Dipset biopic.

Check out some of the best reactions below.

