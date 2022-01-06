Jill Scott Responds to Sex Tape Rumors

Does Jill Scott have a sex tape?

Rumors began to swirl on social media earlier this week suggesting the singer is starring in her very own explicit home video.

Jill took to Twitter to clear the whole thing up.

“Say word!?!” she wrote on Twitter, alongside a GIF of her bowing in front of an audience. “I expect this energy when my new movies, albums and tv show drop. Ya’ll too much. #headedbacktowork #hydrate.”

Needless to say, people across the internet were very disappointed.

Say word!?! I expect this energy when my new movies, albums and tv show drop. Ya’ll too much. #headedbacktowork #hydrate pic.twitter.com/9uGO2PFhtK — ?Jill Scott? (@missjillscott) January 5, 2022