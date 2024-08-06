Jessica Simpson Addresses Claims She Started Drinking Alcohol Again: 'You Have Me Very Misunderstood' | www.lovebscott.com

Jessica Simpson wants you to know she’s still sober.

On Monday, Aug. 5, the singer posted a photo on Instagram celebrating her son Ace’s 11th birthday when she received an unrelated comment from a follower who told her to “STOP DRINKING!”

The 44-year-old quickly shut down the critic and assured her fans that she is still sober.

“I haven’t wanted or touched alcohol since October 2017 and it has been the best decision I’ve made for myself and for my family,” she wrote. “Thank you for your concern, but you have me very misunderstood. Sending love your way.”

Following her response, the Instagram user immediately backtracked and apologized for the assumption.

Simpson has been sober for nearly seven years. Back in 2021, the singer celebrated her progress while sharing a candid photo of herself from her first day without alcohol on Instagram, detailing how she felt at the beginning of her sobriety journey.

“This person in the early morning of Nov 1, 2017 is an unrecognizable version of myself. I had so much self-discovery to unlock and explore,” she wrote. “I knew in this very moment I would allow myself to take back my light, show victory over my internal battle of self-respect, and brave this world with piercing clarity.”

“Personally, to do this I needed to stop drinking alcohol because it kept my mind and heart circling in the same direction and quite honestly I was exhausted,” she continued. “I wanted to feel the pain so I could carry it like a badge of honor. I wanted to live as a leader does and break cycles to advance forward- never looking back with regret and remorse over any choice I have made and would make for the rest of my time here within this beautiful world.”

At the time, Simpson said that there is such a stigma surrounding alcoholism and she realized that “the real work that needed to be done in my life was to actually accept failure, pain, brokenness, and self-sabotage.”

“The drinking wasn’t the issue. I was. I didn’t love myself. I didn’t respect my own power. Today I do. I have made nice with the fears and I have accepted the parts of my life that are just sad. I own my personal power with soulful courage. I am wildly honest and comfortably open. I am free,” she concluded.

We’re glad to hear she’s still on the path that’s right for her.