Jesse Williams & Sarah Drew Returning To ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ As Jackson & April

Jesse Williams and Sarah Drew are set to reprise their roles as Jackson and April in Grey’s Anatomy‘s Season 18 finale on May 26.

via: Deadline

Williams departed Grey’s Anatomy last spring after 12 seasons. His character Jackson Avery’s exit was revealed in the May 6 episode, “Look Up Child,” which also featured Grey’s alumna Drew who returned as April Kepner to help give Jackson a proper sendoff by reuniting one of the show’s most popular couples, “Japril.” Jackson visited his ex to tell her that he was moving to Boston to take over the family foundation. April agreed to follow him there so he can be close to their daughter, while dropping a bombshell of her own, that she had recently separated from her husband, giving fans hope that Japril may be back on. As April and Jackson put it, “Fingers crossed for new horizons,” reigniting calls from Grey’s devotees for a Jackson-April spinoff.

This will be Drew’s first Grey’s episode since then. Williams made two more appearances last season, in his last episode as a series regular the following week and a cameo in the Season 17 finale, in which he welcomed Jo and her daughter to his old apartment via video phone call. Williams and Drew’s return will now provide an update how Jackson and April are doing a year later.

At the time of Williams exit last May, I asked him whether he would return to Grey’s for a guest appearance.

“You know, I can’t be sure, but I think it’s possible,” he said. “Yeah, I think it’s totally possible. I think it’s totally possible. You never know how things will shake out. There’s a lot of other factors at play, including schedules and stuff, but I love the idea of keeping that option open.” Drew also has said publicly that she would love to reprise her Grey’s role.

Williams also shared his vision for Jackson’s next chapter in Boston.

“In my mind he will have many stumbles on his road to success in the administrative that he’s taken on running a foundation. I think this is something he will not, cannot give up on. He’s finally found a place for his whole self that is not just his profession,” he said. “He’s always had this bubble wrap around him that has protected him, and being able to do this work, I think, he’s going to be thrilled and feeling like blood is coursing through his veins in a whole new way now. He’s going to feel alive in a way that he hasn’t before, which is very exciting.”

While this is being promoted as a guest appearance, we are hearing that there are active discussions for a full-time return.