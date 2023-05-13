Jermaine Dupri Responds To Janet Jackson Reconciliation Rumors [Video]

Jermaine Dupri has made it clear that fans shouldn’t be expecting a romantic reunion between him and his ex Janet Jackson anytime soon.

via: AceShowbiz

Despite their friendly reunion at one of her recent concerts, the rapper has set the record straight about their relationship status.

Met by HipHopDX backstage at Lovers & Friends festival last weekend, the legendary producer took part in a word association game of sorts, where he was asked about Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, Nelly and Ashanti, and JD and Janet, “what do they all have in common?”

Jermaine gave a straight answer, “Exes.” When pressed further by the interviewer, “I thought you’d say they all came full circle, 20 years later,” the 50-year-old insisted, “All exes,” before stressing once again, “All exes.”

Jermaine and Janet got their fans excited that they might be back together as a couple after she brought out her ex-boyfriend as a surprise guest at her concert at State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Wednesday night, April 26. They performed “Do It 2 Me”, prompting the reconciliation rumors to swirl online. “Make some noise! Y’all wanna hear some new music?” the So So Def founder hyped up the crowd before Janet previewed an unreleased song.

Many soon compared Janet and Jermain to Nelly and Ashanti, who have also been caught up in dating rumors. “Nelly & Ashanti? Janet & Jermaine? Lmao 20 year simulation right here, 2003 all over,” one person wrote on Twitter. Another weighed in, “Janet back with Jermaine Dupree, Ashanti back with Nelly… is this ‘go back to your toxic ex’ year? Someone check on Ciara!”

Janet and Jermaine were dating from 2002 until 2009. Despite their split, they have maintained a good relationship. Back in September 2021, the “All for You” singer even posted a birthday tribute to her ex on Instagram. “Sending luv to u today @jermainedupri,” she wrote along with a throwback photo of the pair together.