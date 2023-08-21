Jennifer Lopez Toasts 1st Anniversary of Georgia Wedding Celebration with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are officially one year into marriage.

via: People

The actress and musician, 54, shared behind-the-scenes photos from her Georgia wedding ceremony to Affleck, 51, in an Instagram post on Monday.

“One year ago today …,” Lopez wrote in her caption. She then revealed some of the lyrics to her new song “Dear Ben Part II” from her upcoming album This Is Me…Now.

“Dear Ben, Sitting here alone, Looking at my ring ring, Feeling overwhelmed. It makes me wanna sing sing. How did we end up here, Without a rewind. Oh my, This is my life…,” Lopez continued, before signing off, “Jennifer #DearBenPartII #ThisIsMeNow.”

In the first photo shared from her wedding celebration, Lopez was seen being carried by Affleck while wearing a white wedding dress with flowing short sleeves and a long white veil. Affleck meanwhile wore a white tuxedo and shirt with a black bow tie.

The married couple was seen in a second photo sharing a kiss under a wooden arch at night, with fireworks lighting up the sky in the background — with Lopez shown in a second white dress with a plunging neckline draped with pearls.

Lopez and Affleck celebrated their nuptials with friends and family in Georgia on Aug. 21, 2022, a month after getting married in Las Vegas. Affleck hosted the wedding celebrations at his 87-acre compound on Hampton Island Preserve.

The pair had “an extraordinary weekend of celebrations planned,” leading up to their second wedding, including “a pre-wedding party, a ceremony and … lots of fun lined up”, a source told PEOPLE at the time.