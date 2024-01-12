‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’ Renewed For Third Season

Jennifer Hudson is sticking around Fox TV stations syndicated talk show ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’ for a third season.

via: Deadline

The Jennifer Hudson Show has posted growth among younger viewers (up 13 percent among A18-34) and averages 4.4 million total P2+ weekly viewers in its second season. The show was nominated for 6 Daytime Emmy Awards in 2023 (including Outstanding Daytime Talk Series) and Hudson was named Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special) at the 2023 NAACP Image Awards.

Guests for the second season have included Mariah Carey, The Color Purple cast and Producer Oprah Winfrey, Demi Lovato, Octavia Spencer, Matthew McConaughey, and Adam Sandler. Upcoming guests include Kaley Cuoco, Heidi Klum, Common, Snoop Dogg, and Chrissy Teigen.

“There is nothing I love more than watching people come together in positivity on one accord – sharing our humanity and our stories, learning from each other, and celebrating one another,” Hudson said in a statement. “I feel so blessed to have this platform where we do just that every single day. We get to experience life to the fullest – we laugh out loud, we cry joyful tears, we dance the best we can, and we sing our hearts out. I owe my thanks to so many – to my incredible staff and crew at “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” our amazing station partners that bring the show to audiences across the country, and most importantly, our beautiful viewers for allowing me into your home. We are already dreaming up bigger dreams for Season 3 and I can’t wait to share them with you!”

“Jennifer is a rare talent, both in front of and behind the camera,” added Warner Bros. Television Group Chairman and CEO Channing Dungey. “Her enthusiasm and endearing demeanor radiates from the stage and onto television screens everywhere. It’s no wonder her audience continues to skyrocket. We are so proud of the entire Jennifer Hudson Show team for their amazing success, and we look forward to another year full of exciting moments, engaging conversations, and stellar guests.”

Produced by JHUD Productions and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Telepictures and distributed in national syndication by Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution, The Jennifer Hudson Show is executive produced by Hudson, Mary Connelly, Andy Lassner, Corey Palent, Graehme Morphy, and Walter Williams III, with LaNeé Griffin as co-executive producer.