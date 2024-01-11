Watch: Lil Nas X Gets Biblical for New Song 'J Christ' [Video]

Lil Nas X dropped his new single “J Christ” along with a self-directed music video — and as expected it’s full of religious imagery.

via Pitchfork:

There’s a one-on-one game of basketball between an angel and demon, a very wet Noah’s arc dance sequence, and yes, Lil Nas X nailed to a cross. Watch it happen below.

Lil Nas X teased “J Christ” earlier this week, writing that the song “is dedicated to the man who had the greatest comeback of all time.” He also shared the single artwork, featuring Lil Nas X dressed as Jesus Christ on the cross.

“J Christ” marks Lil Nas X’s first single since the release of “Late to da Party” (featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again) and “Star Walkin’ (League of Legends Worlds Anthem)” in 2022. The pop star dropped his debut full-length, Montero, the previous year. In the video for the title track—“Montero (Call Me by Your Name)”—Lil Nas X gave a lap dance to a horny, underworld-dwelling demon, also played by the artist.

Last year, Lil Nas X’s documentary Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero debuted at the Toronto Film Festival. The movie is slated to air on HBO on Saturday, January 27, at 8 p.m. Eastern; it will also be available to stream on Max.

Check out the video for yourself below.