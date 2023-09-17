‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’ Pushes Back Return Amid Writers Strike

The ‘Jennifer Hudson Show’ was prepping to return for a new season despite the ongoing SAG-AFTRA/WGA strikes.

via: Variety

Jennifer Hudson’s talk show was supposed to premiere its new season on Monday, Sept. 18. But after mounting criticism — spurred by Drew Barrymore publicly announcing her talk show would be returning while writers are on the picket lines, and then reversing course — all eyes on have been on daytime.

On Sunday, Barrymore announced that her talk show would not be returning, after all. Her decision has now created a domino effect across daytime. Barrymore had been facing intense blowback after she posted on her Instagram that her talk show would be returning amid the strikes. Shortly after Barrymore’s decision to pause production on her show until after the strikes are over, CBS’ “The Talk” also pushed back their premiere date.

On Monday, Sherri Shepherd’s talk show “Sherri” will return, though it is not a struck show covered by the Writers Guild of America. Kelly Clarkson’s talk show, which moved from Los Angeles to New York City over the summer, has not announced a premiere date yet. “The View,” which has two WGA writers on staff, has been airing throughout the strikes without its writers.

Talk shows operate under the SAG-AFTRA Network Code, allowing hosts like Hudson and Barrymore to continue in their hosting role, so none of the hosts are violating SAG-AFTRA rules.

Hudson’s nationally-syndicated show, which is covered by the WGA, had been planned to begin its season without writers, and intended to resume WGA writers once a new contract is in place.