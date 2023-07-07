Jennifer Garner to Return as Elektra After Nearly 20 Years in ‘Deadpool 3’

Jennifer Garner is set to reprise her role as superhero Elektra in Marvel Studios’ “Deadpool 3.”

via Variety:

Hugh Jackman is also reprising his performance as Wolverine for the movie, which is rapidly becoming a multiverse mash-up of bygone non-MCU Marvel movie characters. Garner first originated the role of Elektra Natchios in 2003’s “Daredevil” with Ben Affleck, which was a modest hit, and returned to headline 2005’s “Elektra,” which flopped.

In 2021, Garner told the Hollywood Reporter that she wished both of those films had been produced by Kevin Feige as a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. “It’s such a shame, honestly, because once Kevin took over everything there was elevated: the writing, the direction, the comedy inside of the stories they were telling,” she said. “And I did not have that experience.” Most recently, Garner starred in and executive produced the limited series “The Last Thing He Told Me” for Apple TV+.

Shawn Levy, who just directed Reynolds and Garner in 2022’s “The Adam Project,” is helming the film, from a script by franchise mainstays Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick. Matthew Macfadyen (“Succession”) is also joining the cast, and Morena Baccarin, Karan Soni, Brianna Hildebrand and Leslie Uggams are returning from the previous two “Deadpool” films, which were made by 20th Century Fox prior to Disney’s acquisition of the studio. “Deadpool 3” will also be Marvel Studios’ first R-rated feature, in keeping with the franchise’s DGAF approach to superhero storytelling. It’s current scheduled to open on May 3, 2024.

We definitely think Jennifer’s still got it enough to pull this off. We can’t wait to see the new (old) Elektra.