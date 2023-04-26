Jen Shah’s Husband, Sharrieff, Won’t Appear on ‘RHOSLC’ Despite Offer

Jen Shah’s husband will NOT be making any appearances in the upcoming season of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

via: Page Six

Jen Shah’s husband, Sharrieff Shah, has been asked to film scenes for “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” but declined, according to a new report.

Producers of the Bravo reality series wanted the football coach to meet up with other “House-husbands” to talk about how he is dealing with his wife being behind bars, but he rejected the offer because he and Jen were not happy with the way the network treated her after her sentencing, TMZ reported Wednesday.

Reps for Bravo didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment.

Jen, 49, said in December 2022 that she would not attend the “RHOSLC” reunion “under legal advice” but claimed Bravo “found this unsatisfactory and said they expected to discuss this ‘storyline.’”

The following month, Andy Cohen said he “hoped” for a sit-down with the convicted fraudster, but she refused.

“This specific 1 on 1 interview was not part of my RHOSLC reality tv contract,” she shared on Instagram at the time. “I promised myself and my loving family that I would not allow this portion of my life to be sensationalized or inaccurately conveyed.”

She elaborated, “I would rather remain silent and wait until I am able to accurately share my story than continue having complete lies and misrepresentations about me smeared across headlines.”

Jen pleaded guilty in July 2022 to defrauding thousands of people out of money, particularly the elderly, in a telemarketing scheme. She originally pleaded not guilty.

The Bravolebrity reported to prison on Feb. 17, 2023, to serve out her sentence, which was recently reduced from six and a half years to five and a half, and also was ordered pay $6.5 million in restitution to her victims.

In light of Jen’s departure from the reality series, Bravo began holding casting calls to replace her — and two others.

“They held auditions in the fall,” one participant told us in January. “They were looking to replace three of them. They hadn’t decided if some of the ‘friends of’ would be promoted or if they’d find new talent.”

We were told Meredith Marks, Heather Gay, Lisa Barlow and Whitney Rose are all “safe.”

Another reason for the casting shakeup was due to how “dark” the show became, perhaps referring to the controversy surrounding the show when Gay, 40, mysteriously got a severe black eye and refused to divulge how she sustained it — causing fans to come up with countless theories.