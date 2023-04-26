Flo Rida Misses a New York City Child Support Hearing After Trying to Zoom in

Flo Rida failed to physically appear in NYC Family Court on Tuesday, instead opting to attend virtually.

via: Daily Mail

The 43-year-old rapper (born Tramar Lacel Dillard) failed to physically appear in front of the NYC Family Court on Tuesday, via TMZ.

He was ordered to pay 100% of the medical bills, educational bills and child support to his ex Alexis Adams for the care of their 6-year-old son Zohar.

His ex Alexis had requested the judge order him to set aside $400K in a bank account for these expenses, which comes after he won a massive $82 million judgment in his lawsuit against energy drink manufacturer Celsius.

The failure to appear also comes less than a month after Zohar – who suffers from a rare disorder known as hydrocephalus – suffered a near-death experience when he survived a five-story fall from his mother’s apartment in New Jersey.

While Alexis was present at the hearing, the rapper wasn’t there and asked the judge to participate over Zoom, though the judge wouldn’t allow it.

Alexis claimed that he stopped paying the insurance just after the death-defying fall, forcing her to apply for Medicaid and Department of Education funding to cover the bills.

While Flo Rida has claimed on social media that Zohar has been, ‘getting the best medical care,’ Alexis claims the rapper has never even met his son.

The judge has yet to rule on Alexis’ request, and it’s unclear when the judge will offer a ruling.

The incident with the rapper’s son Zohar happened on March 4, and it was reported at the end of March that he was still in intensive care.

The child suffered, ‘multiple fractures, a liver laceration, internal bleeding and collapsed lungs,’ following the fall in New Jersey.

Zohar fell from Alexis’ fifth-floor apartment, with the mother currently suing her apartment complex’s owners and managers, a construction company, a window installer.

She claims that windows on the building ‘posed a hazardous condition’ that allowed the incident to happen.

‘As a single mom to a special needs child, this feels like a nightmare. My heart is broken into a million pieces,’ Adams said in a statement.

‘I am devastated, angry and struggling to come to terms with the fact that my only child has suffered severe injuries due to willful negligence of our landlord and others involved In failing to take necessary safety measures,’ she added.

Flo Rida (born Tramar Lacel Dillard) has yet to comment on the incident or the lawsuit.

The suit seeks damages, attorney fees and money for Zohar’s medical bills. It claims that the building owners, managers and maintenance companies failed to install the correct guards on the windows at the apartment.

It claims Zohar was ‘seriously injured’, will incur expenses for treatment and ‘has been disabled and in the future will be disabled and not be able to perform his usual functions’.

Zohar ‘has been and in the future will be caused great pain and suffering, to his great loss and damage and will in the future suffer great physical and mental pain and suffering’, the suit claims.

Adams told DailyMail.com in 2018 that the rapper refuses to meet his toddler, who suffers from a rare brain disorder, and called him an ‘evil f**king child’.

He also denied that Zohar was his son, before a DNA test revealed a 99.9 per cent match that Flo Rida was the child’s father.