Jen Shah Slams ‘Butthurt’ Andy Cohen for Heather Gay’s Black Eye Revelation: ‘The Show Can’t Live Without Me’

Jen Shah has slammed Heather Gay’s allegations that she gave her the now-infamous black eye — and is calling out Bravo for not providing footage of the purported attack.

via: People

After Gay, 49, finally claimed it was her former costar, 50, who gave her the mystery injury during Tuesday’s season 4 finale of the Bravo series, Shah took to her Instagram Story to hit back at the accusation.

Shah wrote, “BRAVO, if I punched Heather in her eye, you guys would have footage to prove it. It’s clear the show can’t live without me since I was brought up at the beginning, middle and end of season 4.”

The mom of two — who is currently serving a five-year prison sentence for her role in a long-running telemarketing scheme — continued, “Andy [Cohen] is still butt hurt that I turned down his 1:1 interview. Why would you sit down with someone who ‘gave’ another cast member a black eye? Next story.”

Gay’s admission came as she and her costars Lisa Barlow, Meredith Marks and Whitney Rose confronted new Housewife Monica Garcia over her alleged involvement in the Instagram troll account Reality Von Tease.

“We are friends, and we have been through this b—s— before with Jen,” said Gay, adding that the women “shut down feelings of doubt” with the ex-Housewife and “things that didn’t add up.”

“I went on book tour and defended her and took s— for the fact that she gave me a black eye,” she explained.

Shocked at Gay’s confession, Marks, 52, asked, “What?” while Barlow, 49, gasped, “Woah.”

“I had to ride hard for her [Shah] and I had to lie for her,” Gay continued to Garcia, 40. “We’re not going to do it again with you. Pack your bags and go.”

Gay ended up with a bruise on her left eye after a night of partying with costars Shah and Marks in San Diego during season 3.

At the time, it was unclear exactly how the Bad Mormon author was injured as Bravo cameras weren’t rolling at the time.

And while showing Marks her black eye the following morning in front of Shah, Gay told her, “I don’t know how this happened, I don’t recall.”

She later told her cousin and castmate Rose, “I think we all know what happened, I just think we don’t want to talk about it.”

However, during last season’s reunion in January 2023, Gay claimed again of the injury, “I don’t know how I got the black eye. I blacked out. I don’t know what happened … I cannot speak to anything other than I walked to my room and I blacked out and I woke up with a black eye.”

Following the incident, many speculated that Shah was responsible as the two were partying together late that evening — and she was also the first person Gay called the next morning.

“I trusted her the most,” Gay told host Andy Cohen during the reunion, adding that she initially wanted Shah’s help creating “a cover story” while she tried to figure out what happened.

“If I knew Jen did that, I would cover it up, but that was not my intention,” Gay continued. “I was blacked out. Anything could’ve happened. I still don’t know how it happened.”

Part 1 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City reunion airs on Tuesday, Jan. 9 at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.