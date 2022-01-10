Jen Shah and Lisa Barlow Get into Heated Physical Argument on Girls' Getaway Trip on 'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City'

Jen Shah and Lisa Barlow nearly came to blows on Sunday night’s episode of ‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.’

via People:

Taking place a little over a month after the group’s last getaway to Vail, Colorado, Jen, Lisa, Jennie Nguyen, Whitney Rose and Heather Gay were traveling on a bus when they began to discuss why fellow castmates Meredith Marks and Mary Cosby were not with them.

Noting how it was likely due to her rocky relationship with Meredith, Jen said that the two probably planned to not travel with the rest of the group because of her.

Continuing to chat about Meredith, Jennie mentioned how she had told the other ladies that she hired a private investigator to look into Jen.

After Heather explained that it was tied to Meredith’s concerns about messages her son had received, as well as ones other members of the cast got as well, Jen grew upset and called out Lisa.

“How come when we went to Vegas, Lisa, you specifically came to me and said, ‘I heard that you are researching all of us,’ and you’re digging into it,” she questioned. “… And now your best friend of 10 years hires a private investigator to look into me and no one says anything?”

As Lisa told Jen not to take out her anger on her, she also told her to not hold her accountable for Meredith’s actions.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Singling out how she and Meredith are going through their own rough patch, Lisa said she felt as though she was in a “hard situation” as she cares about both Jen and Meredith.

In response, Jen fired back, saying, “Lisa, you can’t do that though. You sign up or you don’t sign up.”

Jen also told Lisa that she felt as though she did not have her back the way that she does Meredith’s.

“Jen, I can’t go backward,” Lisa said, visibly getting upset and frustrated, as Jen began to get up from her seat on the bus.

As Lisa continued to defend herself, Jen cursed her out, which caused Lisa to tell Jen that her language choice was “just as bad as what everyone else is doing.”

“Oh, is it?” an angry Jen replied. “It’s just as bad as what Mary Cosby and your f—— best friend of 10 years have done to you?”

Lisa then turned to Jen, shaking, and told her she was shutting down, as Jen got in her face and the two became slightly physical. A producer on the series intervened and held Jen back as Whitney grabbed Lisa. The episode ended with “To be continued.”

‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.