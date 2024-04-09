Jelly Roll Once Turned Down Chance to Meet Diddy at Last Minute: 'I Don't Even Know If That's a Picture I Want' | lovebscott.com

Jelly Roll has had plenty of chances to meet celebrities over his decade-plus in the Hip Hop and country worlds, but he recently shared one notable opportunity he turned down last year: to get a pic with Diddy.

via: Complex

In an interview on the podcast Cancelled with Tana Mongeau alongside his wife Bunnie XO, Jelly Roll revealed he had a chance to greet Diddy when they were both on Jimmy Kimmel Live last October, mere weeks before Cassie’s lawsuit accusing him of rape and abuse went public. The 39-year-old Grammy nominee rejected the opportunity at the last minute because he didn’t have a good feeling about it.

“I will tell this story, and I’ll probably get in trouble for it; not harping on it ’cause it’s a hot topic. … And this is the first time in my career, ever, where they said, ‘Do you want to meet such-and-such?’” he recalled around the 43:00 mark below, as pointed out by Shawn Setaro at HipHopDX. “And I said ‘yeah,’ and I started walking that way. And as I was getting down the hallway—this is a true story—I said ‘nah,’ and went and got back in the car. Swear. I don’t know what it was. And I made a joke at first, I was like, ‘Who don’t wanna meet the guy that got 2Pac killed?’ And nobody thought that was funny, so I was like, ‘Ooh, that was a bomb, maybe I shouldn’t go do this anyway.'”

The “Need a Favor” artist continued, “So I was already skeptical, ’cause I thought I had a funny [joke]—I probably wouldn’t say that [around him]. And we were walking, I was just like, ‘I don’t know.’ Very seldom does things rub me in a way where I was like, ‘I don’t even know if that’s a picture I want.’ … I’ve ended up in pictures with people I didn’t wanna be with, just ’cause motherfuckers are [walking] a carpet around the same time. … And you’re like, ‘Yo, I don’t really know who this human is, kind of.'”

See the full Cancelled episode below, and for another fascinating Jelly Roll interview.