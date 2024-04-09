Report: Over Already? Aoki Lee Simmons, 21, and Vittorio Assaf, 65, Are '100% Done' After Brief Fling | lovebscott.com

Aoki Simmons and Vittorio Assaf are reportedly done.

via: Radar Online

The sudden development to come after Aoki and Assaf were caught packing on the PDA during a recent trip to St. Barts, sources close to the 21-year-old confirmed that the pair were no longer an item.

“It’s 100% done,” one insider close to Aoki told Page Six on Monday. “They’re absolutely not dating.”

Aoki herself apparently dismissed the dating rumors about her and the wealthy restauranteur who is 44 years her senior.

“Of course I’m not with him,” Aoki reportedly told her close friend on Monday. “I was never with him.”

Another source close to Assaf shared new details about the 65-year-old restauranteur who was linked to Russell Simmons’ youngest daughter.

That insider described Assaf as an “older man with little boy charm” who has “always loved younger beautiful women.”

“He’s gotten older, but his taste hasn’t changed,” the source told Page Six this week. “I wouldn’t be surprised if he’s out with another young girl tonight!”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Aoki and Assaf were first linked last week when they were spotted vacationing together in St. Barts.

Aoki suffered significant backlash after photos showed her and the much older Serafina Restaurant Group founder kissing on the beach.

Aoki, who is the daughter of model Kimora Lee Simmons and embattled music mogul Russell Simmons, later confirmed her and Assaf’s romantic relationship in an Instagram Live video filmed at the end of the pair’s Caribbean vacation.

The 21-year-old model referred to Assaf as her “boyfriend” in the Instagram video and discussed taking future trips to places like Japan and Kenya with the 65-year-old millionaire.

“Aoki and Vittorio are spending time together and enjoying each other’s company,” a source said shortly before Aoki ended the dating rumors on Monday.

Kimora Lee Simmons appeared to react to her daughter’s rumored romance with Assaf in a since-deleted social media post.

“On my last nerve right now!” Kimora Lee Simmons wrote alongside a clip of an adult panda trying to pull its cub away on Instagram.

As for Russell Simmons, he promised not to “kick and scream about [Aoki’s] choices” despite the backlash over her fling with Assaf.

“All I can do is offer my advice and unconditional love,” the disgraced music mogul said regarding his 21-year-old daughter on Monday.

Meanwhile, Aoki’s close friend called the Assaf rumors and romance “absurd” because the 21-year-old model is “not materialistic.”

“She’s not even like that,” Aoki’s friend explained this week. “She doesn’t care about jewelry. She doesn’t have Hermes. It’s not even her. She doesn’t even care about expensive things like that. She’s like more of a geek.”