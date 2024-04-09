Yung Miami And JT End Spat After Talking Over The Phone | lovebscott.com

The City Girls got into a war of words with each other on social media.

via: AceShowbiz

Yung Miami and JT have called a truce after they went viral over their online back-and-forth. The City Girls members have apparently hashed out their misunderstanding over the phone after they traded jabs on social media.

The two raptresses signaled the end of their feud with their love declaration for each other. “Jatavia I love you. I’m moving on,” Yung Miami wrote on Monday, April 8, referring to JT’s real name Jatavia Shakara Johnson. JT then replied, “I love you more. I actually love you the most!”

Shortly afterwards, people were confused by JT’s tweet, in which she once again took a shot at her group mate despite their previous tweets. The said tweet by JT read, “If I’m ever mad I have a reason to be behind close doors you have done stuff to me that you think I should just get over! You never come to my defense when I would’ve literally took a bullet four you.”

She further claimed, “When CP popped off I was there 1st episode, & when someone canceled I showed up in a red wig! Keep calling me mad like the internet do but you know me my heart pump Gold! I wish you the best always & I love how fast you got on here behind Santana!”

Asking for clarification, Yung Miami posted again on X, formerly known as Twitter, “Jatavia we just got off the phone I’m so confused now we back to the internet?” Turns out it was nothing but a technical glitch as JT explained, “This tweet was BEFORE the phone conversation don’t know why it didn’t go through maybe because everyone blowing up my phone & it still stands! Im glad to see you know how to respond! You nonchalant about everything else!”

Previously, Yung Miami and JT traded shots on X as the former accused the latter of “sneak dissing” her for weeks, including on JT’s songs “No Bars” and “Sideways”, which JT denied. City Girls’ team, however, played down the beef, telling TMZ that it’s only “minor.” Moreover, sources close to the group said that the rift was just “a family dispute” outside their professional careers.