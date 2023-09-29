Jeezy and Jeannie Mai Still Living Together Amid Divorce, Uncomfortable Situation

Jeezy and his estranged wife, Jeannie Mai, are still living under the same roof as their divorce grinds through the legal system.

via: Page Six

Sources told TMZ that although the pair are under the same roof they hardly interact with each other — only crossing paths when one is coming or going.

The “Act Right” rapper — whose real name is Jay Jenkins — and broadcast personality made the uncomfortable decision for the sake of their 1-year-old daughter, Monaco, the outlet reported.

Reps for Jeezy and Mai didn’t immediately return Page Six’s requests for comment.

Page Six previously reported that Jeezy, 46, filed for divorce from Mai, 44, on Sept. 15 after more than two years of marriage, stating in court documents the marriage was “irretrievably broken.”

Jeezy is seeking joint legal custody of Monaco, and the court documents noted that the former duo have a prenuptial agreement in place.

Mai has yet to file her own legal response to her estranged husband’s petition.

A source later told Entertainment Tonight that the divorce was due to differing opinions on “certain family values and expectations.”

“They had different views, and each felt like their needs weren’t being completely met,” the insider added.

An insider told Page Six that Mai “wants her family back” and is holding out hope for a reconciliation.

“The truth is Jeannie wants her marriage to work, and wants her family to be one solid unit,” a source told us.

“She is devastated that Jeezy filed for divorce.”

Our insider added that divorcing the “Lose My Mind” performer was not “part of the plan.”

“[Jeannie] deeply loves Jeezy, and she wants to work things out. She did not get married to get divorced,” the insider added.

“This is not how she ever imagined things would go down.”