Jeezy Demands Ex-Wife Jeannie Mai Cough Up $20K As He Fights Her ‘Frivolous’ Contempt Claim

BY: Walker Published 2 hours ago

It appears that exes Jeezy and Jeannie Mai were embroiled into yet another dispute.

Jeezy accused his ex-wife Jeannie Mai of “nefarious actions” in their never-ending divorce battle and demanded she pay him $20,000 to cover the legal bills he racked up fighting her “frivolous” accusations, In Touch can exclusively report.

On March 14, Jeezy, 47, asked the court for attorney fees from Jeannie, 46, after she accused him of being in contempt.

Advertisement

Jeannie and Jeezy, whose real name is Jay Wayne Jenkins, wed in May 2021, and he filed for divorce in September 2023. The exes finalized a settlement in June 2024, but have been in and out of court ever since.

Back in September 2024, Jeannie filed a petition accusing Jeezy of contempt. She claimed he had failed to follow the terms of their deal.

In her filing, she accused him of failing to pay for certain daycare and school costs for their daughter Monaco, failing to reimburse her for four months’ rent totaling $92,000 and not transferring the title to two cars, a 2021 Range Rover and a 2022 Ford Bronco, to her.

Jeezy previously told the court it was “disheartening that” Jeannie would “enumerate such blatant misrepresentations in her pleadings in an attempt to mislead and delude this honorable court.”

Advertisement

In his new motion, Jeezy denied he was in contempt of their agreement. He accused Jeannie of producing lease agreements for her rent reimbursement, which he was ordered to pay in the divorce, that could not be verified.

He claimed he tried to get information from Jeannie’s bank via a subpoena but she opposed the subpoena. He also accused her of leaking her contempt petition to the media in an effort to “embarrass, humiliate and disparage” him “publicly as she had done throughout the divorce case.”

His lawyer wrote, “Although both parties are public figures, from the beginning, [Jeezy] has worked aimlessly to resolve this matter as amicably and privately to protect the parties’ minor child.”

His lawyer added, “However, since the filing of this action, [Jeezy] has been forced to defend himself against frivolous claims and the intentional public attempt to dismantle [Jeezy’s] name, brand and reputation continued throughout this case. On the one hand, [Jeannie] wants as much money as possible from [Jeezy] to the penny, but on the other hand, [Jeannie] wants to destroy [Jeezy’s] ability to earn income by dismantling the public goodwill that [Jeezy] has built for decades before even meeting [Jeannie].”

Advertisement

Jeezy accused Jeannie of filing the contempt petition “in a concerted effort to negatively inflame the public’s opinion” of him. The musician denied the claims he failed to make payments, set up the account for their daughter or willfully refused to hand over the title to the cars.

Jeezy also claimed one of the cars was damaged by an “act of god” when a tree fell on the Bronco.

Jeezy said the vehicle was deemed a total loss and he is dealing with the insurance company at the moment. Jeezy argued that the evidence shows he is not in willful contempt.

As a result, he believes Jeannie should pay him the $19,839.81 he owes his lawyers for work on the contempt case.

Advertisement

A judge has yet to rule.

As In Touch previously reported, Jeezy filed for divorce from Jeannie in September 2023.

The duo battled for months over their prenup and custody.

As In Touch first reported, the cops were called to Jeezy’s home after Jeannie showed up to collect her things but was blocked from entering the home, which Jeannie said the court allowed her to do. The police told Jeannie she would have to resolve the matter in court.

Advertisement

via: In Touch Weekly