Jeezy Calls BS on Jeannie Mai's Claim of Being Blindsided in Divorce

On the Monday (Dec. 4) episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” Jeannie Mai explained how she learned that the rapper had pulled the plug on their relationship.

When news broke online that the “Put On” hitmaker had filed for divorce, it sent shockwaves on all social media platforms. At the time, Mai was in the Big Apple for New York Fashion Week.

“When I found out at the same time as the rest of the world that my marriage was ending in divorce, I was gutted,” she said.

Mai continued, “Even though this year I met the most broken version of me, I also met the strongest version of me.

Well Jeezy is calling cap.

TMZ reports, sources close to the couple tell TMZ Hip Hop that Jeannie Mai being blindsided by the divorce filing is absolutely false … ’cause the clear signs of their uncoupling were long established and manifesting right before their eyes.

We’re told the couple serially engaged in marriage counseling — with multiple therapists — before Jeezy came to the realization that the relationship was “irretrievably broken.”

No matter who the professional was, it seems like Jeezy walked away with the same answer. Clearly, it would appear he feels the writing was on the wall here … and that Jeannie’s suggestion this came out of nowhere is disingenuous.

Jeezy hasn’t highlighted an exact reason for the split, but has maintained he felt it in his gut that it was best to walk away since filing for divorce back in September.