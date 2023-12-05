Kroy Biermann's Lawyer Sues Him Over Alleged Unpaid Bills to Firm Amid Kim Zolciak Divorce: Report

Kroy Biermann’s divorce attorney filed a lien against him for alleged unpaid bills he owes the law firm Stearns, Montgomery & Proctor.

via: Page Six

According to legal documents obtained by The Blast, the former NFL star was slapped with a lien from his attorney Marlys A. Bergstrom over alleged unpaid bills as he navigates through his nasty divorce from estranged wife Kim Zolciak.

Bergstrom claims that Biermann owes his firm, Stearns-Montgomery & Proctor, a total of $801.01 for unpaid fees and services.

What’s more, the docs show that the ex-athlete is being charged 1.5% interest for each month the amount has not been paid off.

According to the filing, interest on the lien will “continue accusing” on “all months due” until the law firm is “paid in full for legal services performed and expenses incurred.”

“No person shall be at liberty to satisfy any judgment or decree in this action until the lien of the Firm is satisfied,” the filing adds, noting that the lien “attaches to all recoverable assets.”

Page Six has reached out to reps for Biermann and Zolciak for comment.

The legal woes come just weeks after police were called to the former couple’s $6 million mansion over an explosive fight.

The pair, who still live under the same roof despite their ongoing divorce, had a heated argument that forced three police officers to show up at the estate to settle the dispute.

Sources confirmed that it was one of their four minor children who made the call but did not disclose who.

It was later revealed that their fight was over their dire financial issues, which has reportedly played a key role in their decision to call it quits.

On top of their financial woes, their Georgia mansion has entered foreclosure twice.

The plush pad was put up for auction in February after they had defaulted on a $1.65 million loan they took out for the home in 2016.

They have now listed it for sale for $6 million.