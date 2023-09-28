Jeannie Mai Jenkins Is 'Trying to Save Her Marriage' Despite Husband Jeezy's Divorce Filing

Jeannie Mai Jenkins is doing whatever she can to try and save her marriage after Jeezy filed for divorce earlier this month.

A source tells PEOPLE that The Real host, 44, is “hurt and devastated” by the rapper’s decision to end their marriage.

“She got married to stay married,” the insider reveals. “She’s committed to trying to save her marriage.”

A second source reveals that the problems between the pair escalated recently, sharing, “They’ve had issues for a long time, but things got really hard over the last few months.”

“He spends nearly all his time in Atlanta, and she was flying back and forth between there and LA,” the insider explains. “She was scaling back a bit and trying to spend more time in Atlanta to work on their issues.”

The source added: “She obviously knew they had problems, but she wasn’t expecting a divorce. Now she’s trying to figure out what her future looks like and where she’ll be living.”

While Jenkins is hoping to work on their marriage, Jeezy, 45, posted to Instagram shortly after filing for divorce that he was focusing on himself.

“Too focused on who I’m becoming to focus on who’s not coming with me,” wrote Jeezy, who was married to Jenkins for two-and-a-half years.

In his filing, the Grammy-nominated star said the former couple — who had a prenuptial agreement in place — are “currently living in a bona fide state of separation,” and that their marriage is “irretrievably broken” with “no hope for reconciliation.”

The document also stated that Jeezy (né Jay Jenkins) wants to share joint legal custody of the pair’s daughter, Monaco. (He’s also dad to two children from previous relationships.)

Reps for each did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution was first to report the news.

Nine days before the divorce news broke, Jenkins shared a sweet Instagram post that showed her and Monaco celebrating Jeezy making the New York Times Best Sellers list for his book, Adversity for Sale.

