Say What Now? Texas Couple Accused of Allegedly Selling Baby Jaguar in Local Parking Lot

A Texas couple was arrested for allegedly selling a jaguar cub and attempting to sell a margay cub — both listed as endangered species — in a local sporting goods store parking lot.

Rafael Gutierrez-Galvan, 29, and his wife Deyanira Garza, 28, made their initial appearances in federal court in McAllen Sept. 27.

According to a criminal complaint, Gutierrez-Galvan had sold a margay cub Aug. 24 for $7,500 in a local Academy Sports and Outdoors parking lot.

On Sept. 26, Gutierrez-Galvan then attempted to sell a jaguar cub to the same individual, the document states.

Neither Gutierrez-Galvan or Garza possess a license to buy, sell, trade or transport exotic animals such as margays and jaguars, federal prosecutors said.

Authorities recovered both animals.

The Big Cat Act was enacted in December 2022 and prohibits the importation, transportation, sale and possession of prohibited wildlife species. A jaguar is a prohibited species.

Additionally, the Endangered Species Act prohibits the importation, exportation, sale and transportation of threatened and endangered species. Jaguars are listed as an endangered species.

If convicted, Gutierrez-Galvan and Garza face up to five years in federal prison and a possible $20,000 maximum fine.

It’s wild someone would sell a jaguar, but it’s even more wild someone would buy one — because what in the hell do you do with it?