Maria Shriver Details Dating Life After Arnold Schwarzenegger Divorce

BY: LBS STAFF Published 1 minute ago

Maria Shriver is laughing off her kids’ attempts to make her a dating profile.

Shriver was a guest on Jamie Kern Lima’s podcast this week, where she talked about her dating life — or lack thereof — following her divorce from former husband, Arnold Schwarzenegger.

After reading a line from Shriver’s book, “I Am Maria,” Lima said it would “go crazy” as part of a dating profile. The line in question: “Don’t let the Mary Medals believe I’m more virgin than Magdalene. Consider yourself warned. There’s a wildness in me that can’t be contained.”

“So I’m just going to ask this, because I ask everybody, are you dating anybody?” Lima then wondered.

“I’ve never been on a dating app in my life. I’m a frustrated matchmaker myself and I’m a big believer in relationship and love and I’ve just gotten to the place now where I’m thinking, I don’t know, maybe,” she said of putting herself back out there. “But my life is really full. I’m not looking, but I’m open to whatever God sends my way.”

Shriver, 69, was married for 25 years with Schwarzenegger. She filed for divorce in 2011, before it was finalized in December 2021. Their split came after Schwarzenegger admitted to his affair with the family’s housekeeper, during which he fathered a secret child, Joseph Baena.

“My kids have kidded around going, ‘We should make you a dating [profile].’ I’m like, ‘Absolutely not,'” Shriver added, before joking, “But now that I have a line I could put on there, maybe.”

“No, I’m good. I’m finally good on my own,” she continued, telling Lima how she’s focusing more on herself these days and those already in her life. “I have a beautiful life that I’m deeply grateful for and that feels really good. And really full and full of love,” shared Shriver.

“I used to think that love came only in an intimate, romantic package,” she clarified. “And it made me miss out on all the love that was being offered to me through my friends and through other people and I’ve now realized that there’s so many different ways to access the love that is there for us.”

“So whomever I end up with, if I do end up with someone … they’re going to be in a village,” she added.

Shriver’s comments come after she spoke more about her divorce from Schwarzenegger in her book, in which she recalled going through a breakdown.

In her book, Shriver called the end of her marriage a “devastating, life-altering blow.”

“It broke my heart, it broke my spirit, it broke what was left of me,” she continued, adding, “Without my marriage, my parents, a job — the dam of my lifelong capital-D Denial just blew apart.”

“As I sat on my hotel room floor in the dark, alone with tears streaming down my face, I thought to myself: Maria, this doesn’t have to be the end of you,” she wrote.

Her book, I Am Maria, is out now. Watch the full podcast interview with Shriver below.