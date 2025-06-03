OnlyFans’ Annie Knight Shares Requirements for 583 Men Who Slept with Her In 6 Hours [Video]

BY: LBS STAFF Published 19 minutes ago

The 28-year-old adult content creator also shared her reasons for wanting to participate in the challenge.

OnlyFans star Annie Knight is sharing the details about her sex marathon.

The Australian native — who made headlines in May after revealing she slept with 583 men in six hours — revealed what was required of each man before getting down to business.

“You have to wear a condom — whether it is for a blowjob or actual vaginal sex — you have to wear a condom,” the 28-year-old said on the Monday, June 2 episode of the Broad Ideas podcast with Rachel Bilson and Olivia Allen.

She added: “And just basically like, you have to be ready to go. Start work, getting to work, you know?”

While the adult content creator has had her share of smelly men, on her 583 day she felt “most” men were very hygienic. “It does create a barrier in that sense,” she said.

“Most of the guys on the day were great. They were showered, everything was all good. But I have had guys before who were brought up to film with me and I’m like, ‘Oh my God, that smell is not good’ and have asked them to have a shower,” she added.

When men first arrived, she said, they were required to go through a screening process before reaching Knight. They signed in with Knight’s assistants, showed proof of ID, filled out multiple consent and release forms, which gave Knight the rights for all content made to be sold online.

“They then got padded down and got bag searches from my security, handed a condom, a balaclava and a wrist band with their number on it and then they were in a line for ages,” she said.

There was also a security guard at the door to Knight, who told the men what they were and weren’t allowed to do.

Unfortunately for Knight, her “fluffer” did not show up on the day. In the context of pornographic filmmaking, a fluffer is a person employed to ensure male actors are aroused. This meant that Knight was required to do some extra work to ensure the men were ready to have sex.

Along with 5-20 men in the room at a time, Knight had a videographer and photographer and another assistant timing each man, who were all given 30 – 60 seconds with Knight.

Elsewhere in the interview she opened up about the reasoning behind “the big challenge.”

“I like the say that I was the original challenge girl,” she said, adding that she has been doing challenges for the past three years.

“So I would set up a challenge of sleeping with 300 guys in a year. Then last year I set up the challenge of 600 guys in a year and I think I did 654,” she recalled.

“Then this year I’ll do 1000, but people were kind of sick of it,” she said before revealing some people thought “if you’ve done 600, you’ve done 1000” and it didn’t feel like a challenge.

So in a bid to “give back” to her subscribers — who she said have gotten her to where she is today — she wanted to let them have their “shot” with her. She said she then opened up a registration for her subscribers to “rail me,” and 2,000 men registered.

When Knight first started OnlyFans in 2020, she was posting bikini photos, however she revealed as time progressed her subscribers started offering large sums of money for more explicit content.

via: TooFab