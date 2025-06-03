Father of 16 & Pregnant Star Whitney Purvis’ Son Opens Up About Death: ‘Fly High Baby Boy’

BY: LBS STAFF Published 25 minutes ago

Weston Gosa, Whitney Purvis’ ex, discusses the “complications” their 16-year-old son encountered before his passing, while the boy’s stepmother, Gosa’s wife, provides further details about his death.

Following the death of 16 and Pregnant star Whitney Purvis’ teenage son Weston, the boy’s father and stepmother are sharing additional insight into his passing.

Weston, 16, died Monday, according to Purvis (pictured above left with her son), who revealed his death in a heartbreaking Facebook post. The boy’s father, Weston Gosa Sr. (pictured above right, in 2017), and stepmother, Amy Gosa, have also since posted about his death.

“You’ll forever be my lil boy,” Weston Sr. shared to Facebook on Monday afternoon. “I’ll live the rest of my days with you in my heart. God I wish this was all just a bad dream. You’re free now from all the complications you had to deal with for the last 6 years or so. Fly high baby boy, daddy loves you more than you could have ever known.”

Though he didn’t get into further specifics about the “complications” his son faced, his wife Amy also alluded to health issues in her post.

“It’s really difficult to write this but this morning little Weston passed away,” she wrote. “We do not know the cause, they will do an autopsy soon but all we know is we got up this morning around 7 am and tried to wake him up, he was not breathing, we attempted cpr and called an ambulance.”

“The paramedics attempted it as well and took him to the hospital in Gordon County where he was pronounced dead,” she continued, before adding that Weston “had several health issues as well as diabetes.”

“We are completely heartbroken and in shock,” Gosa continued. “It was so unexpected. Losing a child is the most painful thing I have ever experienced and I hope I never experience it again. He was the most amazing son I could have asked for. He was brilliant, smart, funny and had so much potential in life.”

Her post concluded: “It doesn’t feel real. Please keep our family and Whitney in your thoughts and prayers as we mourn such a brilliant amazing life that was our son. Thank you.”

Amy has since shared a link to a GoFundMe page, saying Weston “suffered with multiple autoimmune diseases as well as diabetes.” The pair are hoping to raise “funds to give our son the burial and headstone he deserves.”

Weston Sr. and Purvis welcomed the late teen on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant back in 2009. The two welcomed a second child together, River, in 2014, before they split for good. Per TMZ, Purvis lost custody of both children … and was arrested last year for allegedly failing to make child support payments.

“This is so hard to write. My beautiful son, Weston has passed away,” Purvis wrote in her tribute. “He was only 16 years old. Life is so cruel and unfair. I just dont understand. Oh my baby is gone and I don’t know what to do with myself.”

“He was so perfect. This is really my worst nightmare come true. How do you go on in life after losing a child?” she continued. “I’m in disbelief, this cannot be happening. I don’t want it to be real. I would do anything just to hold him. Words just can’t describe the pain I am feeling.”

“I love you so much, Weston Owen Gosa. God, I love you so much. You are my heart. I was so proud of the young man you were becoming. I just can’t go on without you,” she concluded, adding, “Rest in Peace, my angel. You are gone too soon. April 2, 2009 – June 2, 2025.”

via: TooFab

