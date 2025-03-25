Jeannie Mai Has Embraced Being Single — but Admits She Has ‘Friends’ to Handle the Sexual ‘Tingle’ She Gets

BY: Walker Published 4 hours ago

Jeannie Mai is not looking to find a new man — but that doesn’t mean she’s not having a little fun.

After years of prioritizing men, Mai feels it is time to enjoy spending time with herself.

The television personality finalized her divorce from rapper Jeezy in June 2024, though the pair have continued going at each other ever since.

On Monday, Mai appeared on Sherri Shepherd’s show, “Sherri,” and opened up about her dating life after her recent divorce.

Despite being single, Mai does not look forward to being in a relationship.

She revealed per PEOPLE Magazine that she is enjoying “spending time by [her]self” lately after years of making men her focus.

Mai quipped, “Can we just bring back spending time by yourself? Journaling, being at home in your grandma panties and just not caring?”

She added, “Honestly, I think my whole life we’ve kind of, as women, have been prepared to [think about]: how are you going to talk to your new boyfriend? How are you going to get that first kiss? Who are you gonna marry? Who are you gonna date when you get divorced? How are you gonna get back out in these streets? I don’t wanna be in the streets. The streets don’t want me. I wanna be by myself.”

Mai continued by highlighting some of the benefits she has enjoyed from being single.

She said, “I am paid for fully. I am under warranty. I can eat my own french fries at that table.” The 46-year-old continued, “I don’t have to share with anybody. I can go to bed when I want to. I can sit there and scroll aimlessly as long as I need. And I love that right now.”

Mai further stressed that she knows “exactly what not to do” after spending her earlier decades “doing all the research” and “figuring out life.”

Despite Mai’s insistence on staying single, Shepherd urged her to still handle the “little tingle” she might feel occasionally. However, Mai replied, “Oh, I know about the tingle.”

Shepherd continued, ” You can try to do a lot of things by yourself. Journaling ain’t gonna get rid of the tingle.”

Mai replied, “That’s right,” before cheekily adding, “But wait… Sherri, we didn’t say that we can’t have friends. We can have friends.”

This is not the first time Mai has opened up about her life as a single woman after divorce.

In January, she spoke to PEOPLE Magazine about her plans for 2025 and said she’s “been busy dating myself” since her marriage ended.

Mai said, “I’ve just been taking myself out. I’ve been spending a lot of money on myself.”

She also said, “I feel like right now, I’m just celebrating all the things that I love and that love me and that feels like I’m booked dating myself.”

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy finalized their divorce last June, nine months after the rapper filed in September 2023.

TMZ broke the news of the former couple’s divorce settlement, revealing that they chose to keep the details private.

According to the court documents, the former lovers filed to wrap up the settlement under seal to avoid details from becoming public knowledge.

Mai and Jeezy tied the knot in 2021 and welcomed a daughter, Monaco, in January 2022.

Despite finalizing their divorce, Jeannie Mai and Jeezy have continued to engage in legal disputes.

The Blast reported that the rapper is demanding nearly $20,000 from his ex-wife to cover legal fees he incurred defending himself against her allegations, which he calls “frivolous.” He also accused her of leaking court documents to the media to damage his reputation.

Mai, in turn, claimed Jeezy denied her access to his home to retrieve her belongings, violating a court order. She involved the police to document the incident. Jeezy, however, sought to modify the order, citing concerns about her presence in his home.

Meanwhile, Jeezy is also entangled in a legal dispute with his former financial management team, accusing them of mismanaging his earnings. He discovered that one of his key advisors was not a licensed CPA and is now fighting to access his financial records.

via: The Blast