Jazmine Sullivan's Leimert Park Juneteenth Performance Canceled After Stampede Reportedly Breaks Out [Photo + Video]

Jazmine Sullivan was forced to cancel her headlining set at Leimert Park Juneteenth Festival last night (June 19) after a stampede reportedly broke out, leaving hundreds of people disappointed.

via: Vibe

The Heaux Tales singer also issued a statement during the festival sharing her disappointment, while urging her fans to safely make their way home.

“I hope everyone made it home to their loved ones tonight!” Sullivan wrote via Instagram Story. “I’m so disappointed we couldn’t come together and celebrate Juneteenth! If you’re still at the park please leave. The show is cancelled [crying emoji].”

The Grammy-winner, who was present during sound check earlier in the day, didn’t give the exact reason why the show was canceled in her PSA. However, It can be assumed that it was due to the hazardous conditions in the crowd, according to multiple attendees sharing the same testimonies.

See Sullivan’s PSA below:

As many swarmed the City of Angels to attend, and many more watched from home, fans were amped to see performers including Wale, Too Short, BLK ODYSSY, Alex Vaughn, Kalan.FrFr, radio personality DJ Hed and Sullivan.

For those watching the festival via livestream, Amazon Music reportedly announced that the event was over, leaving many confused from their homes. As new information continues to come in about the Juneteenth Festival, fan testimonies have included that an alleged shooting is what caused the stampeding, while others have blamed it on lack of crowd control.

See an overview of the joyous event ahead of the mayhem below: