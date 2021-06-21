Jazmine Sullivan Recounts Experiencing Racism At Macy's On Juneteenth [Photo]

Jazmine Sullivan took to social media to blast a Macy’s employee after saying she experienced a racist encounter while checking out.

via: AceShowbiz

The “Pick Up Your Feelings” singer took to her social media account to recall the moment when she had a racist encounter while checking out at the department store.

In her Instagram Story update, the singer noted that her experience was ironic as it occured on Juneteeth. “Wow to look racism in the eye, and especially on Juneteenth was a wakeup call,” so Jazmine wrote. “Mary King at Willowgrove Macy’s look of disgust while ringing up my boyfriend’s mother will forever be etched in my mind.”

“An honest mistake (the store’s mistake btw) should’ve been met with understanding and kindness,” she continued. “But if you’re prejudice and prejudge people as soon as they walk up to the register then that’s obviously too much to ask. Newsflash Mary…Black people got money, good jobs and ain’t tryna get over on your boy cut frumpy looking racist a**.”

She went on to say, “Thank God for the Black employee who tried to rectify the situation (that u didn’t listen too. I wonder why u didn’t take her advice Mary?).” The singer noted, “This coulda went a whole different way. U need to be gratefyl we know Jesus b***h!”

Recently, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act, making Juneteenth officially a federal holiday. Juneteeth marks the day that slaves in Galveston, Texas were notified of slavery’s abolition. It was abolished on January 1, 1863 when Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation. However, it was on June 19, 1865 when General Gordon Granger in Galveston, Texas issued General Order No. 3 in which the slaves were told that they were free.

While many welcomed the decision to make Juneteenth a federal holiday, Republican pundit Candace Owens slammed POTUS for it. “Juneteenth is soooo lame. Democrats really need to stop trying to repackage segregation. I’ll be celebrating July 4th and July 4th only. I’m American,” so she wrote on Twitter.

Okay Macy’s need to make this right.