Jayland Walker Killed After Akron Police Fire Over 90 Shots During Traffic Stop [Photos + Video]

Another unarmed black man killed by the police.

via: Revolt

As we head into the 4th of July weekend, the city of Akron, Ohio is shutting down major intersections to prepare for protests. On Monday (June 27), officers shot and killed 25-year-old Jayland Walker after a traffic violation turned into a fatal foot pursuit. Reports say eight cops fired more than 90 shots during the deadly interaction.

The Akron Police Department released an official statement on their Facebook page on Tuesday morning (June 28). It noted that “Akron Police Officers attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation,” but “the operator of the vehicle refused to stop; as a result, a vehicle pursuit was initiated.” The message adds, “During the pursuit, officers reported a firearm being discharged from the [suspect’s] vehicle.” The lengthy post goes on to say, “While the vehicle was still moving, the suspect fled from the vehicle on foot. Officers engaged the suspect in a foot pursuit in order to apprehend him.”

During Monday’s incident, of the 90 shots fired, 60 bullets reportedly struck Walker. According to CNN, the medical examiner’s office “indicated that Walker was observed laying on his back and was in handcuffs when a medical examiner investigator arrived at the shooting scene.” Bobby DiCello, a lawyer representing Walker’s family, spoke at a press conference saying, “How these events took place leaves us with many, many, many questions.” DiCello also asked that any protests that take place be done peacefully.

Yesterday (June 30), Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan canceled the city’s annual Rib, White and Blue Festival for the holiday weekend. “I completely understand that some residents and guests will be disappointed by the decision to cancel the festival this holiday weekend,” he said in a statement. “Independence Day is meant to be a celebration and a time of gathering with friends and family. Unfortunately, I feel strongly that this is not the time for a city-led celebration.”

Earlier in the week, Horrigan released a joint statement with Police Chief Steve Mylett: “We know that no police officer ever wants to discharge their service weapon in the line of duty. And anytime they must, it’s a dark day for our city, for the families of those involved, as well as for the officers.”

We send our condolences to the family of Jayland Walker, and praying they receive justice.

Akron Municipal Court closed Friday after city closes High Street due to protests https://t.co/3MPNaVu11c via @beaconjournal — Chris Long (@OCAPresident) July 1, 2022

'This is not the time': Akron cancels annual Rib, White and Blue festival following protests over police shooting https://t.co/mPYk1XwifM — Casey Weldon (@TheWallyWeldon) July 1, 2022

His name is Jayland Walker. ?

?

8 Akron Ohio cops fired 90 bullets at him, hitting him 60 times throughout hie entire body.

?

The cops pulled him over for a TRAFFIC VIOLATION. He was 25. He was a @doordash driver. HE WAS UNARMED. HE WAS MURDERED.#JaylandWalker pic.twitter.com/CLqQtgx1ZQ — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) June 30, 2022

New details emerging in officer-involved shooting death of Jayland Walker in Akron: medical examiner's report says he was shot multiple times in face, abdomen & legs — and was found on his back in handcuffs when coroner investigator arrived. Body cam video to be released soon. pic.twitter.com/W00blEYpBY — Homa Bash (@HomaBashWEWS) June 30, 2022