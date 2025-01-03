Jay-Z’s Request to File for Dismissal of Rape Accuser’s Lawsuit Granted by Judge

BY: Walker Published 16 seconds ago

Jay-Z has been officially allowed to file for dismissal case over rape accusation in the latest ruling by Judge Analisa Torres.

Weeks after the rapper was accused of raping a 13-year-old girl in lawsuit filed against him and Sean “Diddy” Comb his request to file a motion to dismiss the case has been granted by a judge, according to documents obtained by E! News.

Per the docs, Jay-Z (real name Shawn Carter) may officially file his motion to dismiss the lawsuit on Feb. 6. At that point, the plaintiff, who is identified as “Jane Doe,” may file an opposition against the motion by Feb. 28, and Jay-Z may issue a response—if he has one—by March 14.

Advertisement

E! News has reached out to attorneys for Jay-Z, as well as Tony Buzbee, who is representing the plaintiff, but has not yet heard back.

The granted request comes less than a month after Jay-Z, who has denied all allegations in the aforementioned lawsuit, filed a motion to reveal the name of the plaintiff. In the motion, Jay-Z’s lawyer Alex Spiro stated that the 55-year-old “is respectfully seeking either dismissal of the allegations or disclosure of the Plaintiff’s identity.”

In the Dec. 9 documents, Jay-Z’s lawyer noted that it was not “consistent with justice, fairness or the rules governing federal proceedings” for the plaintiff and her representation to “smear” the rapper’s “good name.”

On Dec. 26, a New York federal judge ruled that the plaintiff, who hails from Alabama, may continue to remain anonymous during the early stages of the litigation, per CBS News, but may be required to reveal her name at a later date if the case proceeds.

Advertisement

Jay-Z—who shares kids Blue Ivy, 12, and twins Rumi and Sir, 6, with wife Beyoncé—has continued to fight the allegations claimed in the lawsuit both in court and publicly. Shortly after he was named as a defendant in the case, he issued a statement emphatically denying the claims.

via: E! Online