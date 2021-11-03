Jay-Z Joins Instagram, Becomes The Only Person Beyoncé Follows [Photos]

Jay-Z, the billionaire hip-hop superstar, Hall of Famer, entrepreneur and father, is now the proud owner of an Instagram account.

via: Rap-Up

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee launched his new Instagram page on Tuesday (Nov. 2) under the @jayz handle. In less than 24 hours, he had over 2 million followers. His Instagram profile displays a throwback pic of a young Hov.

His first post was promoting the movie and soundtrack he produced, The Harder They Fall. In his IG Story, he shared a countdown to the Netflix premiere of the Western film, which stars Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, and Regina King.

Mr. Carter only follows one person, his wife Beyoncé, who in turn now follows her husband. He becomes the first and only person to be followed by Beyoncé, who hasn’t followed anyone since she started her account in 2012.

Beyoncé followed Jay Z on Instagram, he's the only person she follows on the platform. ?? pic.twitter.com/UMNADJHZ79 — BEYONCÉ NEWS (@BeyonceHiveNews) November 3, 2021

Fans may remember that Hov briefly joined the photo sharing platform as @Hovsince96. In August 2015, he paid tribute to Michael Jackson on what would have been the King of Pop’s 57th birthday. “Happy Birthday to the King!” he wrote. “This may be my first and last post.”

Twelve hours and 100,000 followers later, the account was deactivated.

JAY-Z also operates a Twitter page with 3 million followers under the @sc handle. He recently tweeted after being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

At time of posting HOV had amassed 2.4 million followers with just his one post.