Sofia Vergara to Star as Notorious Drug Lord Griselda Blanco in Netflix Limited Series

Sofia Vergara is set to play Colombian drug lord Griselda Blanco in an upcoming limited series for Netflix.

via Complex:

The six-episode series will be directed entirely by Andrés Baiz, who helmed several episodes of Narcos and Narcos: Mexico. In addition to Luis Balaguer, the creative team behind Narcos, which includes Baiz, Doug Miro, and Carlo Bernard, will serve executive producers, along with Vergara.

“Griselda Blanco was a larger-than-life character whose ruthless but ingenious tactics allowed her to rule a billion dollar empire years before many of the most notorious male kingpins we know so much about,” Vergara said. “We are thrilled to have found the perfect partners in Eric, Andrés and Netflix to help us bring this story of her life to the screen.”

Griselda will be the latest project from Eric Newman as part of his overall deal with the streaming giant, according to the Hollywood Reporter. Newman previously spent five seasons as showrunner for Narcos and Narcos: Mexico. Empire and Justified scribe Ingrid Escajeda will assume showrunning duties, as well as writer and executive producer.

It’s worth mentioning that Griselda isn’t a spinoff and has nothing to do with Narcos.

Back in 2016, HBO was said to be developing a TV movie about Blanco’s life, detailing how she became one of the most prominent cocaine traffickers in the 1970s and 1980s. Jennifer Lopez was attached to star in the lead role and executive produce. Catherine Zeta-Jones portrayed the woman who also went by “Black Widow” and “La Madrina” in the Lifetime biopic Cocaine Godmother in 2018.

Jennifer Lopez is also playing Griselda in an upcoming film.