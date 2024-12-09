Jay-Z Files Motion to Reveal Rape Accuser’s Identity After Denying Sexual Assault Allegation

BY: Walker Published 5 hours ago

Jay-Z is pushing for more information.

Reports indicate that JAY-Z has responded to allegations of raping a 13-year-old in 2000 by urging the accuser to either reveal her identity or abandon the legal action. The music mogul, who firmly rejected the accusations in a statement, is said to have filed a motion in federal court on Monday, December 9, challenging the plaintiff’s request to remain unnamed. On the other hand, her lawyer, Tony Buzbee, has reportedly submitted a motion advocating for her continued anonymity throughout the proceedings.

Hov’s legal team stated, “The filing from [JAY-Z’]s attorney, Alex Spiro, specifically requests that the Jane Doe’s identity be disclosed in order to properly defend himself against this false claim through the legal process in a transparent manner.” The filing accuses Buzbee of a pattern of leveraging high-profile figures with unfounded claims and argues the lawsuit against JAY-Z stems from an unwillingness to settle. The court has not yet issued a decision on the matter.

Attorney Tony Buzbee’s latest filing accuses JAY-Z of sexually assaulting a teenage girl at an afterparty held in New York City following the MTV Video Music Awards. The lawsuit, first brought in October, initially named Diddy as a defendant and referred to JAY-Z under the pseudonym “Celebrity A.” On December 8, the case was refiled, explicitly naming JAY as a defendant. Court filings state the plaintiff alleges she was brought to an afterparty by a driver for Diddy, who suggested she match the mogul’s preferences.

